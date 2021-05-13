BROKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed grants for the town, and the progress of the pool grant during its meeting last Tuesday.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney began the discussion with a resolution for the grant for the swinging bridge.
“The grant is a Greenways Grant, Greenways, Trails and Recreations Program. We are requesting $150,000. We do have a cash match on that, and there is a $100 application fee to apply,” Rooney said.
The amount is based on estimates from the engineer for the inspections, a contractor for the work to be done. The grant will not be awarded before the fall, and none of the work that the grant would cover can be done until it is awarded.
“We cannot have the original inspection by the engineers, we cannot start construction drawings by the engineers, meaning that the actual construction would not happen until probably the spring,” Rooney said.
The next resolution is similar to one that was approved during last month’s meeting, which was labeled as a master site plan for Longview Park, or the pool grant. Rooney said she would like to reopen that application and add a master site plan for Historic Main Street.
“We’ve actually already been awarded, unofficially, the grant for the swimming pool for Longview Park. Because it’s unofficially awarded, we are able to go back in and adjust that to add in the master site plan for Main Street. So, we would be requesting an additional $30,000 from that pot of money for that grant… we would then have the money to do a master site plan for Historic Main Street and Longview Park,” Rooney said.
Historic Brookville, Inc. has already agreed to bring the cash match for the grant, which is 25 percent. HBI will also be covering the match to add the Historic Main Street master site plan to the grant.
“We’ve talked about the need for a major streetscape and rehabilitation development project on Main Street for decades...It’s a matter of engaging an urban designer to come up with a good plan. This would involve significant public input and public meetings to talk about a design for Main Street between White Street and Franklin Avenue,” Councilman David Taylor said.
Council President Phil Hynes said the borough is able to get this grant money largely because of the strategic plan done with the Pennsylvania Economy League.
“That’s why it appears we’re getting more grants than in the past years,” Hynes said.
During reports, Police Chief Vince Markle thanked Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades for his work to service several of the police vehicles, and helping to run wires through the building.
The officers have also been completing racial profiling training and hate crimes training for law enforcement this month.
“Things are going very, very well,” Markle said.