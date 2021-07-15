BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council made plans to move forward on the ordinance to change the office commercial zoning uses during its meeting last Tuesday.
Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison presented the ordinance for this change, and told the council it would have to be advertised then voted on at a later meeting. He also told the council that it never adopted the ordinance for the rezoning of the Zimmerman property to low density residential, and suggested doing this at the same meeting.
The council approved advertising the office commercial zoning uses ordinance, and plans to have a special meeting for it’s approval at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26.
Dennison also had an agreement for sidewalk bike racks that was previously requested. The council is hoping to add more bike racks to Main Street, but will require the businesses to sign off on the agreement to place them in front of their businesses.
He said he kept this agreement simple and gave it to borough Manager Dana Rooney.
Master Site PlansCouncil member David Taylor gave an update about the Main Street master site plan project, saying the committee for this met with Historic Brookville Inc. They discussed this project as a group.
Taylor also said he put together a draft of a request for proposals for Longview Park. He said when HBI advertised for the Town Square, it had 12 proposals. He made a motion coming from committee to advertise for the request for proposals for the site plan for Longview Park with a deadline of Aug. 15. He made another motion from committee to advertise for the master site plan for Main Street with the same deadline.
Both of these motions were approved by the council.
Church Street PropertyCouncil members also had further discussion about the Church Street property now that the dangerous building has been torn down.
“Now that we own the church property, what do we have to do to stabilize the remaining buildings?” asked Council member Randy Bartley.
Rooney and Police Chief Vince Markle both agreed the remaining buildings are structurally sound.
“Long-term we will have to decide what the borough will do with that property,” Bartley said following a brief discussion.