The Brookville Chamber of Commerce is having a Community Scavenger Hunt.
It will last from October 1-10, everyone will have lots of time.
This is a fun event for the whole family. The Chamber is encouraging businesses to invite their employees to join in the hunt. Cost is $10 per person and the winners receive cash prizes! The first place winner will receive $500, second place $300, and third place $200! To get rules and register check the Chamber Facebook page or stop in the Chamber office for more information.