BROOKVILLE — The swinging bridge at the Walter Dick Memorial Park had to be closed for use following a failed safety inspection, and will remain closed until it can be addressed.
The Brookville Borough initially announced the closure on the borough’s Facebook page February 12, posting a photo of the bridge marked off with caution tape.
“It is with a sad heart that we have to close the swinging bridge at the Walter Dick Park. The bridge inspection just came in and it is currently not safe for use. We will work on finding a solution as quickly as possible, but in the meantime for everyone’s safety and wellbeing please stay off of it,” the post reads.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney gave council an update on the bridge, and what this would mean for the future.
“Over the course of many years we have been working on this project, we knew it was starting to fall into disarray,” Rooney said. “We are working on an alternative. As of today, we have some good news, the Army Corps has reached out to us.”
In the past the Corps was not interested in touching the project. They recently came forwarded that it may be something they are able to help with. Rooney is hoping to have more information for the April meeting.
If they cannot, the borough already has quotes from several contractors. She estimates the cost to be about $600,000 to $800,000 for the project.
She said the cost is so high because the borough will now have to make the bridge ADA compliant. The far end of the bridge is a set of steps, which will have to be changed to a ramp to lead to the trail path.
“We are working on it; it is a top priority of the borough to get that fixed. We know a lot of our residents use that, and we are working on that,” Rooney said.
I-80 bridge tollingAlong this same discussion, council also mentioned the possibility of tolling on Interstate-80 bridges, which run above the park. Rooney said she is concerned about the strain this could put on the local roads from people traveling Route 322, which goes through downtown Brookville, to avoid the bridge toll.
She said she felt the council should write a letter of their opposition to the tolling to send to all the local government officials.
“I really feel we would be hurting ourselves if we did not put in writing and send a letter to our local county commissioners, (state) House representative, (state) senators, the governor’s office, strongly discouraging tolling the I-80 bridges,” Rooney said.
Council member Randy Bartley followed this by suggesting the letter be written to oppose all bridge tolling, and not just the North Fork bridges that would affect the borough. The proposal is to toll 11 bridges across the state.