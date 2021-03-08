BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council covered several issues of properties around town, including the Tabernacle Property once again, during last Tuesday’s meeting.
Council heard from Sherry Campbell, pastor of the Heritage Grove Church, who came to address borough officials about the fate of the Tabernacle property. The address of the church is 200 Church St.
“We actually came into this ministry by invitation of the previous leadership here when the Free Methodists were planning to let go of this facility. We were told that it was county land that the church (was located on) at that time, that the facility was owned by the Free Methodist Conference. They agreed to pass that one to us, and we began work here two years ago. We’ve been working on it ever since,” Campbell said.
She said she and her group would like to have a ministry to ministry. She has been in contact with the Ministerial Association in Brookville, and other pastors who have said the town needs someplace where the churches can meet.
“It would not be just one denomination, it would be a consortium, or a group of ministries,” Campbell said.
She was there to address the council because she said she heard the borough had other plans for the property. Campbell said she believes that given the time and go-ahead her group can have a dynamic ministry.
“We believe that this was a necessary step for the conference to pull out, for everything to go back to the county, for the county to turn it back to the borough, and then for us to be able to work within the facility that was here. We believe that was a necessary step. We did not foresee it becoming a problem in something that the borough would want to take back. At this point we are requesting the go-ahead to continue with the ministry that we have been working on here,” Campbell said.
She said the group does not have any alternative locations for its ministry. The group was hoping to save the Tabernacle building specifically, but she said after talking with the borough contractors, the group realized it cannot be saved.
Council President Phil Hynes said the borough is in the preliminary stages of what it plans to do with the property. He said council would take her request into consideration, but could not make a decision at this time. Campbell said she would like to submit a full proposal to the borough of her ministry’s plans.
Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison gave his own comments on this at the end of the meeting, saying the borough has been pushing the ministry to remove its property from the Tabernacle, which is the property falling down.
“We need to move on that fairly quickly as a council and make some decisions… The other thing to keep in mind when they created that church there, the Free Methodists, I’m not sure what rights they had to be there, but the Free Methodist Church actually conveyed all of their rights to the county, they signed a quitclaims deed. So, they really didn’t have any ability. I can never find anything of record that allowed them to be there, but they were there obviously,” Dennison said.
He said the group was forming this church without any real permission to do anything, and would like to move quickly as a council. Dennison said it didn’t sound to him that the group was using the Tabernacle for anything other than storage, but that they were told to get everything out of the building.
“If I’m hearing what she said correctly, they’re making some… concrete plans for property they don’t own,” said Councilman Randy Bartley.
Fifth Avenue StepsBorough Resident Larry Pearsall addressed the council about the steps that go up Fifth Street between Western and Euclid avenues.
“The concern I have is people slipping and falling all winter long. There are quite a few people that are without vehicles that travel up and down those steps to go to the grocery store and then you seem them carrying groceries back up the steps,” Pearsall said.
He said he has lived at his home for 37 years and the steps had always been maintained until about five to seven years ago. He suggested that if the borough was not going to maintain them, they should be roped or blocked off from the top.
Pearsall also sent photos to Brookville Borough Manager Dana Rooney and she shared them with the council. He requested the council try to work the maintenance of the steps back into the budget for safety reasons.