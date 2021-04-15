BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council approved several special event permits during its meeting last Tuesday, including a new event being planned by the library.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney gave information on each of the events before asking for council’s approval.
The new event will be the Food Vendor Rally Fundraiser to be held by the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library. This fundraiser is to help the library make up some of the funds it missed out on since it was unable to have the annual book sale last year.
The event will be held in the same portion of Pickering Street where the food court is during the Laurel Festival. Anywhere from six to 12 food vendors are anticipated.
This event will be held May 13 after 5 p.m. until may 15, over the weekend. It has all the necessary signatures, and only needed borough approval. The council did vote to approve this event.
Flag RideAnother special event approved by the council was for the Flag Ride, or Ride for the Flag. This is a bike ride that typically leaves from the Fireman’s Club and rides through town toward Clarion. This year the starting location is undecided between the Fireman’s Club or the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 6, and estimates 200 to 500 bikes depending on the weather.
Laurel FestivalThe Laurel Festival Board also sent its official event permit request to the council. The board is seeking approval to have the festival from June 12 to 20 on Main Street, the town square, and fireworks at the Memorial Park.
The council approved this permit request as well.
“I think the Laurel Festival gets better every year under this new board,” Council member David Taylor said.
Swimming poolThe borough also approved resolution 568-21 related to the possible swimming pool grant the borough is seeking, giving approval for phase two funding.
“Realistically you’re looking at a dollar figure of anywhere from $42,500 to roughly $45,000. I guess on that, I’m going to make the suggestion we put in for a $50,000 grant, we would cover 25 percent, and that would cover a master site plan for Longview Park which could include a swimming pool, splash pad, pickleball courts, new pavilions, changing rooms, concession stand, upgraded basketball court, whole complete reconfigure of Longview Park…” said Rooney.
Council member Randy Bartley said this is a good idea because the borough is going to be losing the Walter Dick Memorial Park because of the Interstate-80 Bridge Replacement Project, and the swimming has been closed for several years anyway because of health concerns.
“I think it’s kind of an embarrassment that Brookville does not have (a pool), we talk about quality of life, this would add to the quality of life of our people,” Bartley said.
The resolution was passed by the council, and will move the process of the site plan forward for Longview Park.