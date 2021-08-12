BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held a special meeting on July 26 to adopt the ordinance allowing the office commercial zone to include funeral homes.
Carrier approached the council in June asking for the office commercial zone to have the words “funeral home” added to the list of permitted uses. He would like to open a funeral home in building that was formerly Dr. Jivanial Patel’s old office on Maplevale Road, which is zone OC.
Carrier had the backing of many other locals, as well as Jefferson County Coroner and funeral home director, Brenda Shumaker. She said that Carrier’s’ addition to the town will offer choices and professionalism to Brookville and surrounding areas.
Funeral homes were permitted in the downtown commercial and transition zone, but were not included in the office commercial zone. By adopting this ordinance, Carrier will be able to proceed with his plans to open a funeral home on the property.