BROOKVILLE — During a Census Committee update at the borough council meeting it was announced the county is within 10 percent of where it was 10 years ago.
“We were applauded for working hard to get people to turn in their Census,” Karen Algeier said. “If we reach our goal as far as where we were last time, I’m hoping people had kids, so that we can hit that magic 4,000 person mark.”
She also said there are Census takers going door-to-door to those who haven’t responded. They will wear a badge identifying them, they have face masks and face shields, and stand six feet from the front door after knocking.
The Census ends on Sept. 30, and the numbers will not come out until after the first of the year.
“I just want to thank everybody for doing their best to get that word out, because it means dollars to our borough and the fire companies and to our police department and everybody else,” Algeier said.
StreetscapeCouncil member David Taylor brought up the possibility of applying for a multimodal grant for streetscaping. He said the application period is closed right now, but said it might be something the borough would want to look at for streetscape and sidewalk improvements.
Algeier asked if the business owners were responsible for the sidewalks in front of their business. Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison said generally they are, but said if they’re going to do the whole street, which he said needs done, they would be better to hire someone to tell them what to do instead of guessing.
He said the property owner assumes secondary liability of the borough to maintain their sidewalks and building. If the property owner isn’t doing it, the borough can assume the liability instead to begin work.
Taylor also said that Historic Brookville, Inc. had looked into streetscaping, and could be a non-profit conduit for such a project.
Police reportBrookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle gave an update to the council about the training the officers would be completing this month through the police one academy. Training this month will be cultural awareness and diversity overview, generational difference for law enforcement, and understanding the LGBTQ community.
He also reported that all the parking meters in town are now labeled with the times meters are required to be paid.
Hall of FameDuring final thoughts from the officials, councilman Ken King said he was happy to see the new hall of famers for the Brookville Hall of Fame.
“I was happy to see Bill Kutz and Dave Taylor become Brookville Area High School hall of famers, and I miss Bill Kutz sitting here beside me,” King said.
“I think we all do,” President Phil Hynes said.