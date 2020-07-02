BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council took a brief remission during the meeting June 16 to hold a public hearing on the zoning of some properties on Progress Street.
This hearing was for two ordinances to rezone the properties in question, one being the Beverage-Air campus, and the other a plot of land currently not being used for anything.
The empty plot of land is across the street from Beverage-Air, on the west side of the street. The zoning was done in two different ordinances because Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison expected some push back with the property on the west side of the street.
Ordinance 1105 pertains to rezoning the Beverage-Air property from office commercial to light industrial. Facilities Manager Jerry Park was present to represent the company. Park said the property itself is owned by Buffington Trust, who leases the land to Beverage-Air.
Ordinance 1106 is for a portion of the land owned by Fred Zimmerman and Han Zimmerman on the west side of Progress Street. It borders the food bank, the F.O.E property, and the hospital property. This is to rezone it from office commercial to medium density residential.
Council member Lucy Ames lives next to this property and recused herself from the hearing, but gave her opinion on the zoning.
“Having lived there myself for 20 years, and my husband’s family built the home there 47 years ago, the property is directly across the street from us and would have a direct impact on us as well as our neighbors the Sarveys. I am not in favor of this, and I will recuse myself. I think for it to be rezoned into something that would allow highrises with multiple families would put way too much pressure on that street,” Ames said.
She also said it would impact the two families there as property owners because their value would go down. The Ames and Sarvey families have been paying to maintain the properties for the past 47 years for more than $20,000, according to Ames.
Ames was also concerned about electrical and cable issues that have been ongoing on the street. She believes adding high rises will only compound the issues and make them worse for everyone.
“We sit around this table and talk about the need for housing in this community, and yet we’re debating whether we’re going to include that or not,” said Randy Bartley, council member. “
Planning Commission Chairman David Taylor suggested sending the ordinance back to the planning commission to be looked at with the solicitor present during the discussion. Dennison suggested the planning commission look into rezoning the whole way to Route 28 so the property can be accessed in an alternate route to Progress Street.
Council ultimately tabled ordinance 1106 to be reviewed for alternatives by the planning commission, and Ordinance 1105 was approved.