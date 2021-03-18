BROOKVILLE — Some borough council members provided additional information about a possible community pool project that was announced at a recent council meeting.
The borough is planning for the pool to be located at Longview park, which is already owned by the borough. Council members Randy Bartley and Karen Algeier have been working on preliminary plans for a possible pool.
“We’re putting it on our property, using our water, and our budget already has lifeguards in it,” Bartley said.
“It’s kind of a win-win for us,” Algeier said.
Based solely on the council’s early plan, and having no input from engineers, they would like to have angled parking around the entire perimeter. Along Hastings Street would be the pool complex.
The grant the council is applying for now is for the master site plan. Once the site plan has been made, the council will be open to other options.
“In this particular venue of DCNR (Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grants, once you do that (site plan) they await your next submission for money for costs, and we’re looking at this being maybe a multiple phase project with the pool area being the first,” Algeier said.
The council won’t hear back if it is to receive the grant until September. If it gets it, the project won’t be funded until January.
“I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect us to be turning dirt until 2023,” Bartley said. “And if we’re phasing it in, it might be finished by 2025 or 2026.”
“We need these letters that support going forward with this, not just from the HBI (Historic Brookville Inc.) or the (Brookville) Chamber of Commerce or us as the council. We need the public to get onboard,” Algeier said.
The council is hoping to get letters from the community in favor of the project to include with the grant application. These letters can be sent to the borough office at 18 Western Ave., Brookville, or emailed to Borough Manager Dana Rooney at manager@brookvilleborough.org.
The complex the council is envisioning will include a bathhouse and equipment room. The borough is also hoping to have a splash park. Behind the pool complex, the council is also hoping to update the playground equipment.
“Behind the pool complex, we envision a modern playground. The playground over there is woefully outdated and getting to the point where it’s dangerous with splinters and so forth,” Bartley said.
Further down the hill will be picnic pavilions. Along Central Avenue will be athletic courts like a basketball court, or pickleball court.
Along the bottom of the property is a space that used to be used as a performance area, that already has available electric. Bartley and Algeier would like to see this expanded into a full performance area.
“It would take the Walter Dick Park environmental problems and excetera out of the equation,” Algeier said.
While a community pool would solve the swimming issue, Bartley and Algeier also had some ideas for Walter Dick Park. With swimming removed from the park, they would like to see some of the structures there used to become an environmental center. Bartley compared the vision to a mini McKeever (Environmental Learning Center in Sandy Lake, Pa.).
“We have under utilized parks,” Algeier said. “Every time I go by this, there’s this itty bitty playground and a basketball court and the rest of this property is vacant and has to be mowed.”
Algeier said this is something the borough has wanted to do for many years, but the money was never there. This is the first year she found a DCNR grant that included aquatic facilities as a possible project to fund.