BROOKVILLE — The local chapter of boys group Truth in Nature received approval to take over the old Environmental Building at the Walter Dick Memorial Park during a meeting of the Brookville Borough Council last Tuesday.
The borough advertised on Facebook that it was accepting proposals for use of the building. Borough Manger Dana Rooney had mentioned the possibility at last month’s borough council meeting and cited the lack of use for many years as the reason.
Truth in Nature, a mentoring group for fatherless boys, expressed interest in the building.
“The organization was notified of the bridge project prior to this, they are aware that for a limited time access might be hard for one summer,” Rooney said.
She requested a motion that upon the solicitor’s review of the draft lease, it be approved for the organization. Rooney said she did not want to hold this up further.
Church Street propertyThe borough also heard a brief update on the Church Street property from borough Solicitor Jim Dennison. He said the property is not vacant yet, but there is an agreement that it will be empty by May 14.
“The people that were in there had an attorney call and said they would be out by May 15 without any further action from the borough, so we pretty much have to stick with that,” Dennison said.