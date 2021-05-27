BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held a special meeting last Tuesday to have an executive session regarding personnel matters, and covered a couple of other issues as well.
One of those issues was the road closure requested by the Brookville Laurel Festival to close Main Street. Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison said PennDOT denied this permit.
Dennison said he prepared a letter that required council action, which could be sent to get the approval for the road closures. He said it is essentially a “hold harmless agreement” to say the Laurel Festival, Inc. would be responsible for anything caused by the closing down of Main Street.
Church Street Property
He also gave an update on the people in the Church Street property and said they are still working on getting everything moved out by the agreed upon date.
Jenks Street bridgesThe council also received a question asking if, when the Jenks Street bridges are redone, if the council would like lights installed under them. Borough Manager Dana Rooney presented this possibility to the council and opened the floor for discussion on the topic. The borough would then be responsible for maintaining the lights.
Council President Phil Hynes asked Police Chief Vince Markle if there have been any incidents under the bridge for which he would suggest the lights be added. Markle said the only thing was the graffiti that was done many years ago.
Algeier suggested the council try to ensure there not be loose rock under the bridges when they are redone, as there is now. She said if there was no loose rock to worry about, the lights wouldn’t be needed for anyone walking or jogging through in the dark.
The council was in agreement that lights were not necessary under the bridge.
Restaurant RequestRooney also presented a request from the Courthouse Grille and Pub to extend the liquor license to include the seating on Main Street.
“They are asking just for the tables, not for them to actually be able to walk around or anything of that nature, and they’re not looking to serve like a true bar out on the street. Just if those people who are dining outside wish to have a drink, they would like to be able to provide that,” Rooney said.
Markle again gave his perspective, saying he is against having any alcohol out on the street. Council member Randy Bartley said he is concerned with the door this would open up to other restaurants on Main Street.
“Randy’s right, if you approve one for the Courthouse Grille, then you’re going to have a hard time denying somebody else,” Dennison said.
Algeier said in many outdoor seating areas where alcohol is served, there is a fence or an enclosed area to stop people from wandering, whereas this would be all open seating on the sidewalk. It was also suggested by Bartley the restaurant could add a deck on the back if they wanted outdoor dining with alcohol.
The council voted to deny this request. The council then entered into an executive session for personnel matters, but no action was taken following the session. The meeting was recessed rather than adjourned with the council planning to meet again on May 25 to continue the discussion.