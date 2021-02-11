BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council received a letter from the Jefferson County Democratic Committee regarding the events that took place at the Capitol last month.
The letter called for the council members to denounce the actions and the insurrection that took place.
“Ignoring the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6 does not solve the problems of division in our country. We call upon leaders in our society today, leaders like borough council members, leaders within our churches, and leaders within the man organizations in Jefferson County to condemn the actions of that day and to work to bring the people together,” the committee wrote in the letter.
The committee went on to express its concern over the safety of every citizen in the county, and strive to create an accepting and safe environment.
“It is your actions that show people how democracy works. It is your actions that help to create a healthy and safe environment in our county,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by Jefferson County Democratic Committee Chairman John Huot.
During the comments section at the end of the meeting, council member Randy Bartley had comments regarding this letter, stating that he disagreed with the characterization of events.
“First of all I disagree with the characterization with the events of Jan. 6 as an insurrection… I’m not prepared to condemn those actions unless I hear also condemnation about what happened in Portland and other cities over the summer. And finally, unlike Washington, D.C., this is still a two-party system, we do take input from both parties. And while I appreciate their assistance, I don’t think it’s required. Thank you,” Bartley said.
Liquor License TransferThe Council received a letter requesting a public hearing to transfer a liquor license into the borough. The letter comes from BFS Foods, who are the new owners of the Gold Eagle property.
BFS Foods will be bringing in a gas station and convenience center. Solicitor Jim Dennison said the liquor license would be coming from some other establishment in the county.
“They need to have their liquor license by summer, so in their letter to us, they are requesting we hold the public hearing in line with our next council meeting on March 2,” said borough manager Dana Rooney.
Council decided to advertise the hearing as a teleconference, as it is expecting to still be having zoom meetings in March.
Executive SessionFollowing an executive session, the borough council’s personnel committee made two motions. The first motion was to create a full-time equipment operator position that will be effective upon acceptance.
The second motion was to approve a newly created position in the Public Works department for a skilled laborer. The position will be retroactively approved to Jan. 31. A current employee, Shawn Miller, will now be classified as this position.
Both motions were approved.