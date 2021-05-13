BROOKVILLE — Residents attended the Brookville Borough Council meeting last Tuesday to follow-up on their complaints about parking tickets for parking on the streets they live on.
The council was asked if the ordinance about parking had been found. Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison explained that residents can find any ordinance online. The residents said their street was not listed on it.
“There’s a ton of parking ordinances they’ve done over the years on various streets and varied times. You just can’t park in the travel lane of traffic. If you wanted to put parking there, you’d have to have one specifically authorizing you,” Dennison said.
The streets were discussed later in the meeting, under the Public Safety Committee, so the resident yielded the floor until a decision was made by the committee.
“I’d like to thank Mr. (Ken) King and Todd (Gumpher) for taking time out of their busy schedules to go around and get this parking resolved. And Jonathan (Rhoades) has also been part of that,” Police Chief Vince Markle said.
During the Public Safety Committee’s report, council member Todd Gumpher provided the recommendation.
“It is recommended by the Public Safety Committee that we put one painted marked parking space on Marlin Street. Due to what we can see adequate parking, no painted parking spots on Sayer, Craig and Caldwell streets. Also, we wanted to recommend adding two parking spaces on Fifth Street, and erase the two parking spaces on Short Pine due to the fire trucks and public works vehicles not being able to get around, as well as cars that are obviously jumping the curb… and erasing two parking spaces on South Pickering that are right next to two telephone poles, and when it snows the public works vehicles can’t get past,” Gumpher said.
Jude Kendra requested if he could have two parking spots because he has two vehicles. Gumpher explained that if a delivery truck were to pull out from the driveway across from him, they would not be able to make the turn to West Main Street.
There was a brief discussion about the possibility of adding a second parking space. Gumpher said the committee would take another look at Marlin Street and get back to him about it.
Several other residents who attended from the neighborhood in question raised issue with no parking spaces being added to their street. They all argued that there is enough space for delivery and garbage trucks to get down their street if they were driving at reasonable speeds.
“I’d like to suggest that maybe instead of piecing this project, we take a larger look at it in residential neighborhoods,” said Randy Bartley, borough council member.
The main issue being raised by those who the committee believed to have adequate parking is that they have no parking for guests. Several of the residents used this as one of their main concerns, saying they had turned away company because of the lack of parking.
“This is going to be an ongoing project I think, because obviously there are issues all over town,” said Phil Hynes, council president. “I think we will have the committee study it further and bring it all to the council. It’s an ongoing issue. Your comments are noted, the committee knows to take another look at those areas, and the story will continue.”
Aside from the parking issue, the committee had an additional recommendation to turn Madison Avenue from South Main Street down to South White Street into a one-way to alleviate accidents.
“That’s something the council has looked at, I think this is the third or fourth time since I’ve been on council. I do think that’s a good idea. You get a lot of complaints because everybody uses it as a shortcut but it’s not really safe,” Hynes said.