BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council are moving forward on plans to possibly begin work on a community pool.
Council member Karen Algeier requested council’s approval to apply for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Recreation’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, or C2P2, grant for a master site plan for a swimming facility.
“It’s something that myself and Mr. Bartley and a number of people have tried to do over the years but there was never grant money for it, it was always for other things, but now we have a chance to get a grant to look at putting in a pool for Brookville,” Algeier said.
The due date for the grant would be April 14. Council member Randy Bartley spoke up to say the idea of a pool was started with former council member Dave Baughman.
“It’s becoming more pressing because we know in 2024 the I-80 bridge project is going to unravel and tie us up for probably a couple of years, and that’s going to eliminate any use out at North Fork Park, and it’s something the borough is woefully behind on when you consider smaller communities like Marienville and Sligo in Clarion County already have pools,” Bartley said.
He said the borough was at an advantage because it owns a large piece of land in the borough that could be transformed and become a promising asset to the borough. The space the borough is considering for this pool is Longview Park, according to Algeier.
“It’s a huge area owned by the borough and we can do a number of things there. It’s a very underutilized piece of property,” Bartley said.
The grant would be a matching grant of $15,000. Bartley questioned borough Manager Dana Rooney if the borough had this money available in the budget. She confirmed the borough would have the money in the budget.
Later during the meeting, Rooney explained that a typo was found in the 2021 budget that works in the borough’s favor. Through a police line item of contracted services was entered in the budget as $135,000, when it should have only been for $13,500.
“So, with that, that is where our $15,000 for the swimming pool grant match would come out of with no effect to the budget,” Rooney said.
The council voted to approve submitting the grant application.