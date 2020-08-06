BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Eagles Club distributed checks to local organizations recently, with a focus on the local fire companies.
Seven fire companies each received $1,000 checks. These fire departments were;
- Brookville
- Corsica
- Sigel
- Summerville
- Warsaw Township
- Knox Township
- Pinecreek Township
Along with these, the Eagles Club also donated $500 to three other local organizations. These groups were the Bucktail Council for Boy Scouts, the American Red Cross –Brookville Drive, and Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions.