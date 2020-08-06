BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Eagles Club distributed checks to local organizations recently, with a focus on the local fire companies.

Seven fire companies each received $1,000 checks. These fire departments were;

  • Brookville
  • Corsica
  • Sigel
  • Summerville
  • Warsaw Township
  • Knox Township
  • Pinecreek Township

Along with these, the Eagles Club also donated $500 to three other local organizations. These groups were the Bucktail Council for Boy Scouts, the American Red Cross –Brookville Drive, and Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions.

Recommended for you

Tags