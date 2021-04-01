BROOKVILLE — A young member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. recently made the move to South Carolina to start his new career with the Horry County Fire-Rescue, which covers the largest county east of the Mississippi River.
Doug Gould has been with the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. for three years, and worked in the EMS field for even longer. He was encouraged to join this field by his Scoutmaster, he said, who gave him an application for an EMT training program. He joined the Jefferson County EMS in 2017, his senior year of high school.
Gould said if it wasn’t for his Scoutmaster telling him to take his EMT course, he might never have joined this field. He said the Scoutmaster helped him with Scout camps, and just saw a something in him that Gould did not see in himself at the time.
“Growing up I didn’t really have a desire to get into emergency service, I had an application thrown on my desk in high school, and they said, ‘Hey you should do this,’ so that’s what I ended up doing. Going into emergency services from there, and (I) got a love for it and really just the family life culture that come out of it,” Gould said.
He was a member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Co. for a short period before moving to Brookville because it was closer to him, and allowed him to respond to more calls. He was partnered with Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry on the ambulance for a couple years, and it was Henry who got Gould involved with BVFC.
“If I wouldn’t have gotten involved with Brookville Fire Company, I wouldn’t have taken this step,” Gould said.
He was connected to the Horry County department through his girlfriend’s brother, who lives in the area and is a firefighter for station 15 in the county.
Moving to South Carolina will be like starting over for Gould, as he will have to go through Horry County’s training. He will also be getting his certifications that can be taken to any state once he finishes the program. He will attend a 16-week academy for the training.
“They give you certifications that are good for the entire country, so you can go to any state… Not many departments offer that,” Gould said.
The department has about 46 stations around the county, and covers 1,134 square miles, including Myrtle Beach and the entire Grand Strand area, and gets around 15 million visitors a year.
“It’s a big response area, but it’s a good opportunity and it was something I wanted to be able to spread my wings and get out of here,” Gould said.
He said the hardest part about the move will be leaving the members of Brookville Fire Company that have become like his family. He knows they are happy for him, but also don’t want to say goodbye to him.
“That’s probably the hardest part about leaving the station, we spent a lot of time together, we do a lot of stuff together, we’ve been through a lot together,” Gould said.
He said the family-like atmosphere is one of his favorite things about the fire department. Gould said they don’t just spend time together while at the hall, but are often with one another outside the hall as well. He recalled that whenever one of the members needs help with something, the rest of the department is there to help.
“The sense of community is something that I would really like to see instilled in the younger people coming in, because somebody’s got to do it, and these guys aren’t getting any younger here,” Gould said. “We take a lot of pride in how we protect the community and the neighboring towns.”
He said the members of Brookville VFC try their best and do whatever it takes to be able to help people and save their property.
To get a spot with Horry County, he had to do a written test based on general knowledge, then he had to pass a physical agility test. He said this was a course he had to complete in under 12 minutes with firefighter-related skills to make sure an applicant has the muscle to be able to do the job. Finally, he had to pass a general physical.
Once he passed the first two portions, he had an oral interview, which was done online.
“I’ve always wanted to make a life out of this, I really like the aspect of the job, and it’s a good way for me to take my knowledge from here. It’s nice because the guys take pride in me going down there. I would like to just spend a whole career in this area. I would like to really get my way up through the department and put the people first, and get really good at the craft, that’s what I’m looking to do,” Gould said.
He has never left the area, and has grown up in Brookville his entire life. He said it was time for him to go after what he really wanted, and decided this was it.
He takes any classes that become available regarding EMS, saying it’s better to know about something.
“These classes are taught by people, and they’re taught by people with experience, so you might as well go and keep your mouth shut and listen to what they have to say, then you can take it back, and if you see somebody doing something you can help them out… the fire service is very traditional, and the thing is, we find out from studies that our job changes quite a bit, so it takes going to these trainings and staying updated,” Gould said.
He also said that technology can help them out so much. He said many people on the firefighting side are looking to teach online and host online seminars. He found he likes to gain the initial knowledge online and then start applying. Gould enjoys getting to learn online on his own time and then connect it all together with additional training and implementation.
He encourages anyone younger who is willing to try new things to consider the fire department or EMS services.
“I always felt like this was a career I would have trouble doing, but it just shows our ability to adapt. We adapt very well, and if you put your mind to it, you can do it. It just takes putting in the work and knowing when to be serious and knowing when to have fun down here, because there is a lot of fun that goes on down here. And I encourage anyone to come down, and you’re helping your neighbors out, what’s better than that?,” Gould said. “In all reality it’s fun, we like doing it, otherwise we wouldn’t be coming down here. There’s some bad days, but we really enjoy what we do.”