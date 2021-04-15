BROOKVILLE — Brookville Hometown Hero Banner applications are due to be turned in by April 21 to one of the designated locations.
Applications can be turned into state Senator Cris Dush’s office at 73 S. White St., state Rep. Brian Smith’s office at 82 Barnett St., the Brookville Borough office at 18 Western Ave., and the Jeffersonian Democrat office at 113 Main St.
To comply with the integrity of the troop banner program and to respect all veterans, each application will be verified, according to Committee Chairperson Lu Ann Murray.
All monies must be paid by money order, cash or check made to Brookville Laurel Festival with a memo line stating Hometown Hero Honoring.
This deadline is important to follow so all the banners are completed and delivered in time for the dedication ceremony to be held on Thursday of Laurel Festival week.