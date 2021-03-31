BROOKVILLE — Several area fire departments were dispatched to Brookville Hometown Market grocery store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a report of a structure fire.
According to Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Chris Henry, Brookville was the first department on scene, arriving with Ladder Truck 2 at 3:41 a.m. Fire departments from Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Summerville, Pinecreek Township, and J.E. DuBois also responded to the call.
“It started up in the facade area in the front of the store. We held to that general area,” Henry said.
Owner Joe McAneny, of McAneny Brothers, said that in 42 years of business, this is the first fire he’s experienced. He said the whole front of the building had to be taken off, and the roof repaired.
“The fire company, I can’t praise them enough. They used the minimum amount of water to minimize the amount of damage. They did an amazing job, I was expecting way worse. We have all the water cleaned up, and fans running. Very minimal smoke, you can’t even really smell it now,” McAneny said.
Henry also said the fire was electrical in nature. State Police Fire Marshal Tyler Thompson echoed this, saying the cause was determined to be an exterior light mounted on the building.
“It appeared to be older wiring in the building, just something that after a period of time can be an issue,” Thompson said.
He estimated the damages of the building to be about $100,000, because of the structural damage that was caused. The store owners already had a crew on site working on tearing down the damaged part of the building by mid-Tuesday morning.
Henry said Brookville VFC cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
Many contractors spent all day Tuesday at the store finishing the necessary repairs for the store to be opened back up by Wednesday.
“We’re going to be open tomorrow,” McAneny said. “It might not be perfect, but we’re going to plywood up the front and do what we have to to be open.”
The crew employed through McAneny Brothers, McCloskey Builders out of Altoona sent a crew of six, Adams Electric had a crew of four there by 7 a.m. to work on the electric, IT workers came to fix the registers and digital televisions around the store, and Dunkel Roofing worked to repair the rubber roof most of the day, and Penelec inspected the electric for approval.
McAneny said the store was only without power for about two hours, calling the situation “miraculous” that the inspector responded so fast to check everything.
He recalled the store was also without power most of the day last Friday because of the power outages in Brookville caused by the windstorm.
“Most of the employees came in today and helped load the dumpsters, we had multiple dumpsters here taking stuff out and dumping it,” McAneny said.
The final touches will be finished tomorrow morning when the glass company comes to fix the windows, and a few trucks come to restock perishables that were lost. McAneny is confident that as long as the store is deemed safe, it will be opened to customers on Wednesday.