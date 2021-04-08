BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival will be held this year, as the board is working to finalize the schedule and plans, as well as working to ensure there is a possible plan B for any scenarios that might prevent the festival.
Board Member LuAnn Murray said the board has been working hard to make sure they have a plan B in place, but are hopeful the festival will be close to normal.
“With COVID we had to concentrate a lot on plan B, so that’s where we’re really focusing, just in case there would be another big outbreak, because we don’t know. We are trying to maintain everything within the CDC guidelines,” Murray said.
Laurel Festival will take place from June 12 to 20, and will be held on Main Street. The board has decided that even under a worst case scenario, there will still be a few things held in town.
“If there would happen to be a huge major breakout, we have decided there are a few things that we will not cancel, which would be the fireworks and the food court so that we at least still offer something. And the hometown hero banner dedication will definitely take place,” Murray said.
The Laurel Queen Pageant has been moved, and will be held on the first Saturday of the festival this year on June 12, rather than the week prior as in years past. These applications have been distributed to the schools, and there are three contestants already. Application deadline is April 21.
Another major change to this year’s festival is the addition of a new theme night. The board combined Family Night and Game Night into one night, and added a Sportsman Outdoor Night on Monday.
“I have Performance Kayak coming in to do a water rescue demonstration, because we have so many kayakers in the area,” Murray said.
Wednesday is also a new night, and will be Relay for Life.
Thursday during the festival will be a day filled with honoring veterans with various ceremonies around town all day. There will be a bridge dedication, the unveiling of the new monument at the Jefferson County Courthouse, the official unveiling of the Hometown Hero banners, and a tribute and dedication in the evening.
There will be fireworks this year, and there will also be a drawing again this year for an individual to be selected to push the button to set off the fireworks. Tickets will be sold ahead of time, and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. following the parade on Saturday. The tickets will cost $3 each or two for $5.
The food court will have a few new vendors this year, and all the spots have already been filled.
“We’re working on electrical issues so we can expand our food court in the future,” Murray said. “We want to see about being able to get more people in.”
There will not be any manufacturing tours this year.
If anybody would like to volunteer to help, they may attend a Laurel Festival Board meeting on the first and third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the borough complex, 18 Western Avenue, suite D. People can also get involved, or find out more information about a specific event by contacting one of the officers: Ron “Fuzz” Young, president; Sarah Gallagher, vice president; LuAnn Murray, secretary; and Salley Algeier, treasurer.
Donations are also being accepted by the board. The board did not solicit any funds this year, Murray said, because it still had its funds from last year.
“We spoke with all of our sponsors and our donors, and they asked us to just carry over for the next year,” Murray said. “We are very grateful and very thankful to our sponsors and our donors. We couldn’t do this without them.”
Applications for the parade are being finalized, and will soon be available on the website, brookvillelaurelfestival.com/. The deadline to return parade applications is May 24.