BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthur’s Library summer reading group has coordinated to host a pet food drive throughout July.
The summer reading program is run by Children’s Program Coordinator Amanda Mignogna, and has about three or four boys attending this year.
“We have been and will be collecting donations throughout the month of July and will be giving the donations to Willow Run Pet Sanctuary,” Mignogna said.
The group helped create a flyer for the food drive and distribute them around the community. They also worked together on decorating a window at the library to promote awareness and spread the word on Facebook.
“They helped pick the organizations that we are giving donations too, and they have been helping inventory everything,” Mignogna said.
The group is accepting wet and dry dog food, wet and dry cat food, dog treats, cat treats, toys, cat litter, collars, and leashes. Donators can bring items to the library during the whole month of July.
People can bring items into the library for drop off, or they can call and schedule a pickup time for curbside pickup of the items.