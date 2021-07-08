BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on July 1 and 6.
July 1
Withdrawn
- Kenneth Lee Geer, 52, of Summerville, who was charged with four charges of criminal mischief. Two additional charges of criminal mischief and retail theft were moved to non-traffic court.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian Anthony McCullough, 33, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection, driving a vehicle without insurance.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Robert Dinnin, 60, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Cruz Colon, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, duty of driver in emergency response area, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Stephen Edward Wensel, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, driving and unregistered vehicle, and failure to use seat belt. He was released from the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bail.
- Jared P. Thomas, 38, of Sigel, who is charged with two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
July 6
Held for Court
- Megan Bartley, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Waived for Court
- Felicia Ann Sullivan, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $1,000 unsecured.
- Meagan R. Stephens, 30, of Fairmount City, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seatbelt, driving without insurance, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident, failure to stop and render aid, not yield at roadway, and following to closely. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Vondrea D. Holtz, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert Shane Ludwig, 44, of Erie, who is charged with corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or older, four counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of corruption of minors. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Landon Saylor, 50, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.