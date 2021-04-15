BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on April 6.
Withdrawn
- Dominic Sharp, of Rossiter, who was charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Guilty Plea
- Shawn E. Ghezzi, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. One charge of failure to use a safety belt was withdrawn. In a second case he is charged with criminal mischief. Two charges of unlawful restraint and harassment were withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Mark Stephen Battaglia, 55, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard of traffic lane, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Theresa K. Fry, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –fear of imminent serious bodily injury to designated individuals and disorderly conduct. She has posted bail of $10,000 at 10 percent.
- Matthew Hunter Birch, 21, of Summerville, who is charged with statutory sexual assault: four to eight years older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, and unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Oumarou Kanuteh, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, periods for requiring lights, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Christian Patrick Ciampi, 29, of Madison, Wisconsin, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving unsafe equipment, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Patrick Michael Dishman, 24, of Corsica, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, failure to report accident to police, failure to notify police of accident/damage, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jonathan Wayne Townsend, 28, of Cranberry Township, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, failure to report accident to police, failure to notify police of accident/injury or death, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Eugene Noland, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with escape. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Corey Ivan Geer, 22, of Coal Township, who is charged with seven counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 25 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Coal Township Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Brenton Scott Rodkey, 20, of Chester, who is charged with contraband/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.