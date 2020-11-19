BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Nov. 11.
Withdrawn
- Chad Michael Calkins, 33, of Corsica, who was charged with making repairs/selling/ect. offensive weapons. A charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Guilty Plea
- Eric Ryan Zellonis, 37, of Huntingdon, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Three other counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John James Schwartz, 51, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended or revoked license, vehicle registration suspended, refusal to surrender registration plates, and driving without a license.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Billy Joe Pierce, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Adam McGregor, 27, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and not using low beams. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Camron L. Irwin, 19, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.