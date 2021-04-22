BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on April 15.
Withdrawn
- Larry James Torrell, 74, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with terroristic threats. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Aboubakary Kanuteh, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, false identification to law enforcement, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, improper sunscreening, driving an unregistered vehicle, and no rear lights. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
- Michael R. McCracken, 47, of Knoxdale, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of accident/damage, disregard of traffic lane, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Dominic Joseph Palmer, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, and no headlights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Mark Alan Aharrah, 36, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. His bail is set at $40,000 unsecured.
- Loren Michael Walck Jr., 34, of Altoona, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and careless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
Eric Lee Yale, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.