BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 13.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Harry Damond Lamond Randolph, 45, of Detroit, Michigan, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving in right lane, disregard of traffic lane, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, violating hazard regulation, and careless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Jordan Craig, 26, of Brookville who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. He is charged with these same charges in two other cases. In a fourth case he is charged with one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.
- Bradon James Craig, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. He is charged with these same charges in two other cases. In a fourth case he is charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.
- Huston King Yeaney, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.