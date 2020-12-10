BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 1 and 7.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Allison M. Bedee, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jamie Lee Altemus, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James Ayers, 21, of Tunkhannock, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, use of headphones, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kyrsten Michelle Keener, 28, of Shippenville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Mykayla Lawhead, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Dec. 7
Waived for Court
- Chad Michael Beck, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Patricia Lynn Vowell, 42, of Shippenville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Dustin K. Sayers, 31, of DuBois, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.