BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on July 9.
Withdrawn
- Luke R. Cieleski, 19, of Brookville, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and damage to property by a motor vehicle. Two charges for defiant trespassing and criminal mischief were moved to non-traffic court.
- Brayden M. Blankley, 18, of Brookville, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, and damage to property by a motor vehicle. Two charges for defiant trespassing and criminal mischief were moved to non-traffic court.
- Jess Garland Henretty, 62, of Summerville, who was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. An additional charge for harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stephen Michael Barnacastle, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, limitation on driving on left side of road, registration card not signed, driving without insurance, texting while driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jeannie Marie Clinger, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. In a second case against her, she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry license, failure to notify change in address, disregard of traffic lane, violating hazard regulations, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail for this case is set at $25,000.
- Jared Kenneth Birch, 29, of Summerville, who is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Shane Albert Everetts, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000.
- Richard Andrew Hinojosa, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking, and four counts of use of access device unauthorized by issuer. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Adam Wolfgong Able, 32, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and off-road lighting. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Kaleb Joseph Baughman, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Raymond Russ Wazelle, 24, of Knoxdale, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance or metabolite and no use of low beam. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Dale Brenton Miner, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tyler James East Harper, 25, of Camp Hill, who is charged with institutional vandalism. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Dale Shick, 29, of Ringgold, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Darnell Rayshun Bullitt, 41, of Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, and required lighted lamps.