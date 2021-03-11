BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 2.
Withdrawn
- James Valorie Ivory, 63, of Marion Center, who was charged with simple assault and harassment. An additional charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
- Paul Joseph Ivory, 30, of Irvona, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Frederick William Ivory, 54, of Irvona, who was charged with simple assault and harassment. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert J. Whitchett, 28, of New York, NY, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and period for requiring lighted lamps.
- Edward C. Banks, 34, of New York, NY, who is charged with five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Corey Sheldon Bigelow, 29, of Clearfield, who is charged with forgery and driving with a suspended license. An additional charge of theft by deception was withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000.
- Amy Sue McKee, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid inspection, no rear lights, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James Michael McCullough, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with seven counts of manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and eight counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Brandon M. Jesberger, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Joseph Reitz, 35, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Tyler George, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with 108 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 108 counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is unconscious or unaware that penetration is occurring, 108 counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant is less than 16 years old, 108 counts of corruption of minors, 108 counts of indecent assault of person unconscious, 108 counts of indecent assault without consent of other, 108 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. He has posted bail of $60,000 at 10 percent.