BROOKVILLE — A Sigel man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend at her home.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Damon Hawk Hamman, 29, of Sigel, including two felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the victim’s residence after Hamman left the scene.
The victim told police Hamman showed up at her home around 4 a.m. and she let him come in. They talked, but began to argue when the victim mentioned seeing a new person. Hamman allegedly struck her on the left side of her face.
Hamman was then asked to leave the home, but refused. According to the affidavit, the two continued to argue until Hamman allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and began choking her. He allegedly told her he was going to kill her and take their children. He then stopped choking her and asked for a hug.
The victim refused and again told Hamman to leave, at which point he allegedly began choking her again. The victim freed herself, exited the house, and called the police. Hamman left to an unknown location.
The police reported bruising on the left side of the victim’s throat and redness all around it.
Hamman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas. Bail was set at $50,000, unsecured.