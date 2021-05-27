BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man has been jailed for his alleged involvement in two cases of theft where he allegedly stole a bank card and blank checks and attempted to use them.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Jake Thomas McAlexander, 31, including a second-degree felony of forgery and a misdemeanor of receiving stolen property.
In a second case, Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against McAlexander for two third-degree misdemeanors of possessing access device knowing counterfeit or altered, and theft from a motor vehicle, two first-degree misdemeanors of identity theft and access device issued to another who did not authorize use, and a summary charge of retail theft.
According to the first affidavit of probable cause, Brookville Borough Police were instructed to contact DuBois City Police about a theft they were investigating. A DuBois officer said he was investigating a theft of property from a vehicle, and had found McAlexander used a check that was stolen.
Brookville police were given the information from the investigation, which showed a complaint was filed when the victim noticed her car had been broken into while parked at CVS in DuBois. Police noted damage to the vehicle and evidence the lock failed.
The victim reported a check from her personal account was stolen and used without her permission. The check indicated McAlexander allegedly deposited it for $350 at the Clarion Federal Credit Union in Brookville. Police reportedly obtained a copy of the check, and still images of McAlexander filling out and depositing the check.
According to the second affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Jefferson Manor for a report of someone breaking into a car.
The victim told police she noticed her car had allegedly been broken into on her lunch break, and that someone took her debit card, $20, and a pack of cigarettes.
During the investigation the victim received a call from her bank saying her card was attempted to be used at Nittany Minit Mart in Penfield. The bank said the card was attempted to be used twice.
Police requested surveillance footage from the store and the bank statement from Priority First Credit Union, the issuing bank. Police saw a man, later identified as McAlexander, use a card from his front pocket at the ATM inside the store two times, according to the affidavit.
Police said he then purchased an item with a $20 bill from the same pants pocket the card came from.
Bank statements showed 10 transactions were attempted via Facebook, seven transactions were attempted via Square, and one transaction was attempted at Sheetz, according to the affidavit.
Police reviewed the footage from Sheetz and saw McAlexander attempt to purchase gas, then walk into the store without pumping any. Inside, he gets a milkshake and walks around the store with it before leaving the store without paying, police said.
When police interviewed McAlexander he allegedly admitted to taking the card out of a vehicle, but beyond that admission, said he was high on drugs at the time and did not remember anything else, according to the affidavit.
McAlexander is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.