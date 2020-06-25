BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Pizza Hut placed fourth in the nation for the amount of money it raised for the Literacy Project.
This is the second year in row the Brookville location has placed in the top 100 in the country. This year, they raised $3,000 for the Brookville Area School District to use to buy books for each of the three elementary schools.
This is out of 6,400 different Pizza Hut locations.
“This will directly benefit our students. Everything that comes in is a direct benefit to our students,” said Kristin Hawthorn, school librarian. “A lot of the books we bought are award winners.”
The Literacy Project is a month-long fundraiser when guests are able to donate a dollar amount up to $10 to the project when they order from Pizza Hut. Brookville general manager Pam Barber also hosted a bake sale, basket raffle, and penny wars at the school to benefit the fundraiser.
The class who raised the most money in each grade during the penny wars is also getting a pizza party once the school is open again.
Some of the books the school purchased are in social and emotional learning, reading competition books, gifted reading, and cover many genres of fiction and nonfiction both.
“We’re so thankful for the community support, because it’s a wonderful thing for the library. All our kids are going to benefit and with that the community benefits,” Hawthorn said.
Both the elementary principals and Pizza Hut managing staff agreed it was a great partnership between the community and the school who made this possible.
The books have already been purchased, and were split between Northside School, Pinecreek Elementary School, and Hickory Grove Elementary School.