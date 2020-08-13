BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle shared some new policies implemented at the police department during the borough council meeting last Tuesday.
Markle said the policy was enacted on July 7, and is another step to stopping inappropriate behavior by officers.
“Prior to this policy, officers had to report it, but now they actually have to take another step and stop the actions. Choke holds are banned except in life or death situations under our policy,” Markle said.
In August, each officer will be taking a fitness and nutrition class, responding to people with mental illness class, and suicide by cop class.
Markle also shared an incident that happened recently where officers responded to a mental health situation between a couple that seemed to be going smoothly until the woman’s parents arrived. At this time, the man started to tell them the officer had pointed his gun at him and said he was going to shoot him, according to Markle.
“That’s what my officers are dealing with daily, so it’s very important that we keep our fitness and mental wellbeing,” he said.
He also asked the council to approve his request to purchase new portable radios for $16,560. According to borough Manager Dana Schreckengost, Markle received $3,000 in private donations specifically for radios last year. He also did not spend $21,600 of his allotted budget last year, meaning the money is available for the purchase. Council approved this request.
During the Census Committee report, Karen Algeier said the deadline for the census has been changed from October 31 to September 30. She also reported that the numbers are still down from what they were 10 years ago.
The census will be starting going door-to-door soon to those who have not yet responded in the area. They will wear gloves and masks and maintain social distancing while speaking with people.
“Remember if we get 4,000 people on this census, we will qualify once again for CDBG money which costs us $100,000 a year for 10 years,” Algeier said.
Council member Randy Bartley also briefly returned to the topic of parking meters, saying the borough would not be going digital with the parking meters. He said they have parts for the old meters, and will continue to repair them.