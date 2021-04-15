BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Police Department recently completed training and installation of E-Citation machines for its patrol vehicles.
Police Chief Vince Markle announced at last Tuesday’s borough council meeting that five officers had completed the training. He also noted that the new E-Citation machines have been installed in the vehicles.
Markle said these machines allow officers to scan a person’s license and immediately create a typed citation for them that is then printed – all from within a patrol vehicle. He said this will shorten a traffic stop from about 15 to 20 minutes down to about five minutes.
“It’s a way to generate citations in the patrol vehicle. It captures the driver’s license information and registration by electronically scanning, so it all comes up. This also eliminates some people’s writing that the magistrate’s office couldn’t read,” Markle said.
The shorter time for traffic stops will also increase officer safety, lowering the amount of time they spend parked along the side of a road.
Before these machines, officers had to hand-write the citations, and make sure a copy was sent to the magistrate office following a traffic stop.
The E-Citation machine not only eliminates the possibility of error through handwriting mistakes, but also sends a citation straight to the magistrate through the system.
Markle said this is something the department has been looking into for a while, and it will greatly benefit the officers in many ways.
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhodes and his crew installed the systems in the cars.
“He had some creative ingenuity making the systems compatible because we have these printers and there’s just nowhere to put it. Jonathan more or less mounted it on the cage on the roof,” Markle said.