BROOKVILLE — Chief Vince Markle and the rest of the Brookville Borough Police completed training recently to help handle a variety of possible situations in the field.
Chief Markle told the Brookville Council during its meeting last Tuesday, the entire police force is signed up for the following training;
- Anti-Bias
- Ethics and Law Enforcement
- Use of Force
He also told the council he updated the use of force policy for the department to include a section called “duty to intervene.”
“Basically, the guys are going to take care of each other,” Markle said. “You got to a call and the guy gets under your partner’s skin, you’re going to grab him and pull him back and let him know ‘I’ll handle it, step back.’”
Duty to intervene is about intervening when a situation might get tense and an officer should step away. Markle said this policy is the biggest change they’ve implemented recently. This is meant to stop from creating bigger problems and keep officers from getting antagonized.
“The ethics basically is, you treat everybody the same, there are times when people think that you maybe have a grudge against them. These types of training are showing us different cultures,” Markle said.
He said the use of force training is one the officers have completed before, but is one they can never get enough training with. He said they like to refresh this course every year.
“These cities are having so much chaos. Those people aren’t going to be there long. They’re going to start filtering into our areas, and they may bring their problems with them,” Markle said.