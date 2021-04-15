BROOKVILLE — Some locals attended the Brookville Borough Council meeting last Tuesday to question why they suddenly received parking tickets for parking along the street in their neighborhood.
Several community members signed up to speak from around the same neighborhood, who had all received parking tickets recently for parking on a street not marked for parking.
Jude Kendra addressed the council about parking on Marlin Street, saying that there is not another place for him to park. He said he and many others have been parking on the street without issue for some time, and questioned why it was suddenly a problem.
“I was issued a ticket on the vehicle for ‘no parking on street.’ Two or three days later I got another ticket for $50 for ‘obstructing traffic.’ That’s basically the situation that brings me here, and these other owners and residents here,” Kendra said.
He then asked who initiated this action.
Police Chief Vince Markle spoke up to say he was responsible for the tickets, and that he had sent officers out to take care of cars parked along streets they are not meant to park on.
“People are trying to walk in the evenings, it’s getting nice out, and they start walking down the sidewalk and there’s a car sitting in the middle of the sidewalk so they have to go out into the middle of the street,” Markle said. “We have to get this corrected now before the super nice weather gets here.”
Markle said some of the streets affected are Marlin, Caldwell, Fifth, Butler and Craig streets to name a few. He said police officers wrote a few tickets, and now it’s in council’s hands to make a decision.
“They are not zoned for parking. We have UPS, Fedex, fire apparatus, ambulances that need to utilize these streets. Myself, I need to be consistent across the board. I can’t pick and choose who parks on the street and who doesn’t. If the council wants to make Marlin and Craig and all these streets parking, I don’t have a problem with that,” Markle said.
He explained to the council that according to one of the ordinances, since the street is not designated for parking it is considered a two-lane street. The council could choose to designate those areas for parking, he noted and asked the council members to make a decision regarding the parking.
Robert Marshall, who parks along the corner of Craig and Rose streets, said he has lived there for 32 years and always parks along the street, leaving enough room for cars to make the turn.
“We have no parking places at all there; I have no driveway. There’s an old alley that I maintain… I mow the grass and all that. If I start parking there, are you going to hammer me for being in an alley that the borough doesn’t even use?” Marshall asked.
The council decided to send the issue back to the Public Safety Committee to evaluate the parking. It also placed a moratorium on the tickets until the issue is resolved.