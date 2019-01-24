BROOKVILLE — Improvement on test scores in the high school was reported to the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson gave a brief review of the School Performance Profile (SPP), which evaluates principals and teachers.
“Our SPP scores show that we are meeting the goals set by the state,” she said. Hickory Grove scored 75.6 in the evaluation, the same as last year. The high school score was 71.7, up from 63.1 last year. She reviewed the list of data which is used in determining each school’s score, including items such as test scores, attendance rate and graduation rate.
“We are never done learning and improving,” Matson said. “We will continue to address the areas of weakness in our curriculum. We will take a look at individual areas from year to year, where are we strong, where do we need to make improvements. Overall, our district is very strong and we are looking very good relative to other school districts in our I-U. I think our teachers have done a tremendous amount of work. Overall we are seeing improvement.”
Superintendent Robin Fillman added, “70 is a solid score, especially in our region. It is more than middle. In our PSSAs alone, we moved in the I-U from eighth to third. Our classrooms look different than they did four years ago, with real world learning opportunities.”
Security
Following the report on the academic success in the schools, the board continued its efforts to make the schools more secure by accepting a grant of $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for the school district’s Aware and Prepare project.
The grant will be used to install new warning systems in Hickory Grove and the high school. The project will be completed during the summer months, so as not to disrupt students.
The board also approved spending up to $13,000 for the installation of additional security equipment in the vestibules of Northside and Pinecreek schools. This work will be completed as quickly as possible.
Also approved was $4,700 for supplies and equipment for emergency kits and other safety items.
Budget/taxes
Following last week’s discussion, the board voted to adopt an opt out resolution for the 2019-2020 budget process. This will limit any real estate tax increase to a 3.2 percent increase or 0.9940 mill. The final budget must be adopted by June 30.
Board appreciation
During the meeting Fillman reminded everyone that “January is School Board Appreciation Month.” She thanked the members of the board for “spending a lot of hours at the school, a lot of thinking time, a lot of reading time, making decisions, programming. I want to thank all of them.”
As a thank-you gift, each member of the board was presented a small window sign created by students in the Maker Space using a vinyl cutter.
Donations to district
Also accepted by the board were several gifts and donations to the school district.
- Cen-Clear Child Services donated $327.96 for transportation and substitute coverage for a Youth Leadership Summit.
- Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation donated $150 for school-community partnership visits.
- A donation of $100 was received from Hickory Grove teachers for use in the Hickory Grove library. The donation was made in honor of administrators Robin Fillman, Brigette Watson, Jessica Lindsay, Ruthanne Barbazzeni, Jill Rhoades and John Lesjack.
- A donation of $30 for the high school library was made by the Class of 2021 in memory of Mr. Kalkbrenner’s mother.
- A donation of $224.42 was made by Mount Aloysious for reimbursement for a substitute teacher and travel to Penn Highlands DuBois Career Day in October.
- A donation of $191 was made by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA as reimbursement for mileage and substitute teacher for a field trip.
- An allocation of $1,000 is offered by Western PA Schools Healthcare Consortium, Inc. to be used towards the employee wellness program.
Personnel
The board also approved several personnel matters during the meeting.
- Resignations were accepted from high school teachers Gina London, Family & Consumer Sciences, and Shannon Wenger, math. Both have accepted other employment.
- Bethany Sebring, aide, also resigned, but asked to remain on the substitute list.
- Barb Blazowsky was hired as a part-time library aide at a rate of $11.75/hour. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Sydney Buffington.
- Teresa Stout was hired to provide yoga for the employee wellness fund. She will be paid a maximum of $250.
- Supplemental contracts were approved for Andilynne Kalkbrenner, Drama Club director; Jason Hoffman, Science Olympiad;and Amy Watson, elementary Student Council. Contracts were also provided for Royce Hetrick, Kim Thomas and Laura Grabigel for the elementary concerts. Each will be paid $72.48 per event, for a maximum of $289.92 each.
- Approved as coaches were Nathan Bonfardine, head coach, baseball; and Melinda Burton, head coach, and Jennifer Lewis, assistant coach, junior high volleyball.
- Approved as volunteers were Elice Hamaker, Tina Householder and Mallory Brannon, junior high volleyball; and Brandi Lundgren, elementary girls’ basketball.
- It was noted that Catherine McGarvey has obtained long-term substitute status.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Joshua Bridge of Timblin, teacher, social studies; and Christine Dennison of Brookville, 7-12 teacher, earth and space science, chemistry and English.
- Removed from the bus driver list were Joey Bailey, Haines Trans Inc., and Penny Cooper, Yale Transportation.
Meeting
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board is a work session, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 11 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
