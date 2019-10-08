BROOKVILLE — Brookville will be celebrating Halloween on Oct. 31 this year. The Halloween parade will be at 6 p.m. and trick or treating will immediately follow. Trick or treating will last until 8 p.m.
Brookville sets trick-or-treating date
Alex Nelson
