BROOKVILLE — Brookville now has both a state Senator’s office and state Representative’s office in town with Cris Dush and Brian Smith each positioning their offices in the borough.
State Rep. and State Senator Elect Dush will be keeping his office on South White Street, where his office has been for several years. Smith, who is the State Rep. Elect also recently approached the borough council about his office moving to 82 Barnett Street in town.
Smith approached the council to tell them he would be moving his office across from Dan Smith Candies. The office was not fully ready for the public until just recently.
“But I will be there. My staff will be there. Anything the borough needs, we’ll be at your disposal, anything we can do to help you, just let me know or let the staff know what we can do for you,” Smith said.
He then asked the council if he could have the two parking spots in front of his office designated to his constituents during business hours. Chad Horner, the Jefferson County Republican Chairman, said when Sam Smith had his office on Main Street, they often had problems with parking. He said many of the elderly constituents would have problems finding parking near the office and would need help getting there.
Smith clarified that he and the staff would be renting other parking spots for themselves.
“I was happy to have the opportunity to actually find a place to move it into the borough that way it’s there and it’s closer for the county and for the borough to access my office,” Smith said.
The council motioned to remove the two parking meters from the two spaces, and replace them with reserved parking signs for the State Rep. office.
The Borough Solicitor James Dennison pointed out during the second meeting in December that the borough is lucky enough to now have both a State Rep. office in town and a State Senator in Dush.
“I guess our thought was that Brian Smith was moving toward Main Street, which we all thought was a great idea, but we also have to remember that Cris Dush is in the borough,” Dennison said. “When it comes right down, we’re extremely happy to obviously keep Cris Dush in town, but also to have a state senator having an office in Brookville which we have not had in a long time.”