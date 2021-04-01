REYNOLDSVILLE — The CG Johnson Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is preparing a fundraiser dinner for April 8 to benefit the Rupert family in support of a long-time staff member.
Wanneita Rupert has been the secretary at CG Johnson Elementary for many years, and on March 9, her husband Dave Rupert was diagnosed with a grade-four glioblastoma, which is an inoperable brain tumor.
Rupert is currently undergoing treatment several days a week.
The Ruperts have lived in Reynoldsville and been involved in the community for decades. Dave Rupert worked at Riverside Warehouse for about 40 years, is an Army veteran of 13 years, and is a member of the Honor Guard. He is a van driver for Jewell’s Bussing for the DuBois School District, and recently retired from being the janitor at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Reynoldsville.
“He loves his family and always puts them first, and really enjoys his time with his three children and five grandchildren. He has a lot of faith in God and believes he will be by his side in the journey,” said Pam Null with the PTA.
The PTA initially did a T-shirt fundraiser in support of the family through Two Brothers Tees in DuBois. Order forms were sent home with CG Johnson students, as well as posted on social media. The school sold about 500 of the shirts with the phrase “#Rupertstrong” on them.
“We throughout the DuBois School District had a lot, we even had orders from the Career and Tech Center in Clearfield County and Jeff Tech. We had a really good response from the district,” Null said.
As a second fundraiser, the PTA is planning a takeout dinner with Shannon’s Catering for April 8, with an option between lasagna or chicken breast. Dinners cost $10 and will be distributed with pre-paid tickets only, there will be no dinners sold the day of distribution. Ticket sales begin Monday (today) and end April 1.
The two pickup locations will be CG Johnson in Reynoldsville at 923 Jackson St., or the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois at 8745 Sunflower Drive, off of Maple Avenue.
“We want to give her time off work and not have to worry about coming in and be able to get this done for him and spend time together,” Null said. “We think this is the least we can do to help out her and her family.
The PTA has set a limit of 1,000 dinners for the event. Tickets are available through CG Johnson School and DuBois Middle School outside the front offices.
For any questions, contact 724-454-5134.