BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners awarded a construction bridge for a Sykesville project during Tuesday’s meeting.
The project is for the relocation of a storm sewer so Symmco can construct its new building. The contract was awarded to the low bidder, Day Contracting for $77,647 and is contingent upon the contractor fulfilling all the requirements. Four bids were received with the highest being $104,486.75.
The project is being paid for with state grant money and no county funds or in-kind match is being used, according to Bill Setree, director of Community Development for Jefferson County
Appointments
The commissioner approved several appointments Tuesday.
Three individuals were appointed to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Authority. They are Karen Lupone, of Brookville, whose term will expire Nov. 30 of this year; Ron King, of Brookville, whose term will expire Nov. 30, 2020; and Bill Cooper, of Punxsutawney, whose term will expire Nov. 30, 2022.
Two people were appointed to the Jefferson County Hospital Authority. They are Cooper and Ted Truman, of Brookville. Their terms will expire on Dec. 31.
Nine people were appointed to the Jefferson County Children & Youth Service Advisory Board for three-year terms. They are: Shannon Kelly, of Children’s Aid Society; Ashley McCool, of Lifespan; Tony Ross, of Justice Works; Bob Muders, of Family Preservation; Pam Meterko, of Pentz Run; Bethany Lindemuth, of Penn Highlands; Suella Himes, of Community Action; therapist Alaina Kennedy; and Melissa George, one of the Jefferson County CYS Foster Care coordinators.
Meetings
The commissioners will next meet on Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place. Their second meeting in March will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place. The commissioners will be attending the CCAP (County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania) meeting on that Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.