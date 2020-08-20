BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners awarded several Community Development Block Grants to Jefferson County Boroughs during the meeting last Tuesday.
The Brookville Municipal Authority was awarded $85,060 for the Bowley Road Waterline Replacement Project. The low bidder for this project was Day Contracting of Reynoldsville.
“This project is also being funded with green development block grant funds,” said Bill Setree, director of community development for Jefferson County. “Day Contracting has also completed a similar project for the county and the engineer recommends awarding the contract to Day Contracting.”
The Sykesville Borough was awarded $712,090 for the W. Main Street and Paradise Road Waterline Replacement Project. The low bidder for this project was Dave Roman Excavating, Inc of Reynoldsville.
The commissioners also awarded the contract for the exterior painting of Jefferson Place to M&A Coatings, LLC. This project was awarded for $56,100.
“We received one bid on this project, and it is from the same company that painted the courthouse last year. We were very satisfied with their work. The architect recommends awarding the contract to M&A Coatings, LLC,” Setree said.
Also approved during the meeting was the allocation of $65,971 of CARES Act Program money to the Punxsutawney Borough. Setree said the borough would be using this money to install a new HVAC system in the fitness center area of the community center.