BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners are in the process of purchasing the remaining portion of Jefferson Place, the space that used to be Means-Lauf SuperDrug.
During the commissioners meeting last Tuesday, they approved entering into a sales agreement to begin the process of purchasing this space.
“When we looked at the purchase of this building, we took a long, hard look at it because we are very cognizant of spending taxpayer dollars on space. We looked at it, and the deal that we were able to make on the space, and the need and demand for space really made it an excellent deal,” said Jack Matson, commissioner.
The county plans to turn this previous storefront into county offices, making some offices more accessible by being on the ground level of the building. They also said this will help give the departments more space for staff who are currently cramped in the second floor and struggling to follow social distancing protocols.
Matson said some of the offices cannot function under today’s guidelines with the limited space the county currently has. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also pointed to the current meeting room, saying it was too small for the number of people who attend some of the meetings.
“When we assess all the offices and rooms we have in the county, several are too small and we need to spread out a little bit,” Pisarcik said.
The commissioners also said they felt moving offices to the main floor would make access easier to the public.
“Tentatively, we would like to put high traffic areas downstairs to make it more convenient for the public and safer for the employees too. With the veteran’s affairs being on the second floor I think that does a disservice to the veterans by making it harder to find. We’re hoping a ground floor level will give greater access to our veterans,” Matson said.
The commissioners also said this would give them more needed space for storage once the offices started to move to the ground floor. Pisarcik said the county needed space to store the new elections machines that were just purchased.
“We look to finalize that deal by the end of the year, and work with the architect so it’s back up and running and functional office building on Main Street,” Matson said.