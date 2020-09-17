BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Community Theatre has seen tons of support from both within their group, and from the community at large for their fundraising efforts, remind them why they love the community.
The group agreed that being part of the community theatre has brought them together with people they consider to be a second family. Everyone comes from many different backgrounds, and none of that matters once they get into the theatre to start working together.
“Part of the magic of a community theatre is it’s people of all ages. We have kids as young as two or three and people as old as 85,” said Elizabeth Wingard, a member of the community theatre.
Members Zoe Girty and Dawn Spellman said there are plenty of opportunities to be involved in the theatre that don’t involve being on stage. The group is always looking for people to help run their lights and sound boards, and other behind the scenes work.
Members of the theatre who aren’t as active have even stepped up to help with this fundraiser, offering to cook soups and bake for the fundraiser. They said people can even get involved and help them if they have experience in construction and would be willing to offer services to them.
“Some people don’t understand why we do community theatre as adults, but it is giving back to the community. There’s so much ugly in the world, and we can take everybody and transport them to someplace else,” Dawn Spellman said.
The group has had to cancel a lot of their planned performances for this year, but have still found ways to get together and work toward their goals. They have been blown away by the support from the community they have gotten so far with their fundraiser.
“We have people of so many different backgrounds and education. We have public school kids, homeschool kids, and special education students. We have so much,” Wingard said.
She added that many people will hear about them doing a show, and they want to participate in it. She thinks so many people join the group and stay because they don’t have drama, and they have a good time together.
The group has an accepting and welcoming atmosphere for each new member that comes along as they keep growing.