COOK FOREST — The Cook Forest Trail Challenge is still being held despite the many setbacks and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race coordinator Bob Bauer didn’t think the race would be held this year when things started to get shut down and canceled in the early part of the year. This will be the third year for the race he started back in 2018, so he wasn’t willing to give up so easily.
He said there was no agreement in place with the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources to have the race again this year because there was no rush. At the end of May is typically when Bauer starts preparing things for the race. The problem was the DCNR office shut down, and he couldn’t do anything.
“I ran a virtual 93K on a trail, and it gave me an idea that it’s maybe a possibility,” Bauer said.
He began discussing this with Ryan Bortz, lead ranger at Cook Forest. Bortz told him they didn’t have to move the race in that direction yet, but it was a possibility to keep in mind.
This race is a 25K, about 16.5 miles, covering 13 different trails in the forest. In years past, it has drawn a crowd of 400 runners.
“We actually had a plan of 250 people max gathering, including volunteers, and then a few days later he was hit with another set of rules to include spectators, and everyone has to wear masks,” Bauer said.
With the virtual race, runners are still coming to the trail to complete the run, but they are not all gathering at one time to run the course together. Bauer said without having the large gathering, none of the regulations apply to the event at that point.
“Ryan and his team have been very instrumental in working with us to allow this to happen, not only this year for the virtual event, but in years past. You know, when you get 300 to 400 people in the park, that’s a lot to handle,” Bauer said.
The proceeds from the race, once the race itself is paid for, go right back into the park. According to Bauer, the race has paid for several thousand dollars worth of repairs to several trails already.
“Basically, that park raised me as a kid, and now I’m at a position where I can give back,” Bauer said.
Runners can either download a course map onto their phone, use Trail Run Project app to look up the course, or sometimes Bauer himself is available to guide a group on the trail. He said he had run the course three times already this year with groups.
He said he and the park rangers are still doing what they can to make this a fun event for everyone coming. They designed a special T-shirt for this year in the swag-bags, and are also offering everyone a $10 certificate for the Cooksburg Cafe for after the race. Bauer said when it comes to running, there’s always food afterward.
“The three times I’ve been out on the course with people, what’s most attractive about it is people are still coming to the park. People are coming to the park, camping and making reservations. We’re doing what we can to get them their swag,” Bauer said.
He is looking forward to the race returning to normal next year. He said the big things about trail runs is they’re like reunions or birthdays. Everyone in the trail circuit gets to see each other.