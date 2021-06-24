COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum recently dedicated a field to its long time groundskeeper, Pete Shaffer, following his death in February.
Harland DeWayne “Pete” Shaffer, was a lifetime resident of Coolspring who was involved in volunteering at the Coolspring Power Museum (CPM), among many other activities he was well-known for in the community.
“My Dad has been working with the museum ever since it started. Him and Paul were friends for over 70 years. My dad did not run engines regularly or rarely ever. The only engine he ran was to make ice-cream back in the late 1970s when the shows first got started,” said Carole Sue Shaffer, Pete’s daughter.
She recalled him mowing, filling ruts, picking up sticks and more to keep the grounds in good conditions. Shaffer explained that he father lived next to the general store in Coolspring, and that he got to watch as the buildings were built. She said he was there on a daily basis as the engine show grew.
“Pete Shaffer and I grew up together here in Coolspring, and were life-long friends. I had known him about 70 years when he passed away,” said Dr. Paul Harvey, founder of the museum.
The CPM now has a field dedicated as the “Pete Shaffer Field” and a sign placed to commemorate this dedication.
“He mowed the grounds for years and when I was about 11 he had me start helping him mow. I ran the John Deer 455 and he ran the tractor. We worked hard each year to make sure the grounds looked their best before a show. He also was the first main garbage/trash detailer. The other engineers give him the nickname the first Vegetation Engineer. He would go down the rows of the field during the shows and replace the trash areas with new bags and load the bags of trash on his golf cart and haul it to the dumpster. For years my dad never missed a show, a project, or new engines being brought in,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer was a member of the Coolspring Presbyterian Church, and was a volunteer firefighter with the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department. He later became the chief of Station Two in Coolspring, which later became the Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past president of the Coolspring Cemetery Association.
In his retirement, he was dedicated to and enjoyed mowing the museum’s grounds. His arthritis ultimately forced him to pass on the mowing of the field to Kenny Uplinger, a friend of more than 30 years.
Shaffer said her father was known as the unofficial mayor of Coolspring because he knew everyone and everything going on.
“As the museum grew, Pete did all the mowing and took meticulous care of the equipment. When he could no longer do this, he helped by driving the museum shuttle and visiting with guests,” Harvey said.
Shaffer held a small memorial service by the sign on Friday evening to honor her father and celebrate the dedication in his name.
“Because my dad didn’t run a specific engine or was ever in just one building. The field is where he was and where he belongs. That is why the field is now in his name, to remember all that he did,” Shaffer said.