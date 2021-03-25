Cooperative Education Coordinator Joe Shields

Jeff Tech’s Cooperative Education Coordinator Joe Shields was commended for his efforts by administrators during the March 22 committee meeting.

REYNOLDSVILLE — The success of the cooperative education program at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) despite COVID-19 was the main presentation topic of Monday evening’s committee meeting.

According to Administrative Director Barry Fillman, thus far in the 2020-2021 school year, the co-op program has 30 students and 21 business partners, and has added seven new business partners this year.

The co-op program focuses on using community connections to provide students with real-working jobs in their field of study prior to graduation.

Some of the highlighted partners were as follows:

  • Nolf Chrysler Dodge, auto mechanic
  • Burma Corp, precision machining services
  • Allegheny Hauling, mechanic/parts specialist
  • Dan Steel Cabinetry and Construction, general carpentry and new construction
  • Christ the King Manor, CNA (certified nursing assistant), maintenance and network engineer
  • Epic Healing and Cooling, commercial and residential HVAC systems
  • Fetterman’s Auto Body, collision/damage repair, vehicle preparation
  • R&S Machine, machine shop specializing in gears
  • Star Iron Works, Inc., student design, layouts and producing high-end gas/earth drilling bits
  • Symmco, manufacturing powdered metal products

Committee member Jeff Ginther commended the program’s success, keeping students working in the field and staying in the community.

Fillman also commended the co-op coordinator, Joe Shields, for his efforts in creating additional business partnerships.

