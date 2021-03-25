BROOKVILLE — More details were included in court documents about a pair of Corsica brothers who have been jailed on felony drug charges after allegedly distributing drugs from their home.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced the bust earlier this month.
The district attorney filed charges against Tyler Jordan Craig, 26, of Corsica, on March 3 including one felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and one misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The DA also filed charges against Bradon James Craig, 24, of Corsica, who is charged with two felony charges of two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Additional drug charges were filed against both Tyler and Bradon on March 11, according to online court records.
According to an affidavit of probable cause from charges filed on March 3, agents from the Jefferson County Drug Task Force conducted a multi-month investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin/fentanyl at a named location in Corsica. During the investigation, agents allegedly learned that Tyler Craig would come to the end of the driveway at the property to collect money from a buyer, and return to the residence.
He would then allegedly provide Bradon Craig with the money and receive heroin/fentanyl in return. Tyler Craig would then return to the end of the roadway, leave heroin/fentanyl at the end of the driveway and give the buyer notice to return.
The buyer would return to the end of the driveway and retrieve the drugs.
According to the affidavit, over the course of multiple controlled buys conducted by the drug task force, this information was found to be accurate and confirmed that this was the way Tyler Craig would conduct the sales.
A search warrant was served at the residence on March 3. In Bradon Craig’s bedroom, a safe was recovered containing about 15 bricks, or 750 waxed bags, of heroin/fentanyl, along with about $1,300, and a wallet with Bradon Craig’s identification, according to the affidavit. Police also reportedly recovered three firearms and a flame thrower.
During an interview with Bradon Craig, he allegedly told Brookville Borough Police officers that Tyler Craig would provide him, Bradon, with the money from prospective buyers of heroin/fentanyl and he would then provide Tyler with the drugs. Tyler would then allegedly place them at the end of the driveway for the buyer to recover.
Both Tyler and Bradon Craig are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for April 6 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.