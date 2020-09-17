CORSICA — The Corsica Pisgah Presbyterian Church held their annual free clothing distribution day on Saturday, further expanding their hygiene products offered during this day.
This was the 13 annual clothing distribution day held by the church, a day where anyone can come for clothing or hygiene products with no questions asked.
The church was able to serve 193 adults and 202 children this year. The numbers were counted by having people fill out a form this year to better keep track of who the church was serving. No names were collected.
“We had people fill out a little form for how many adults and how many children they were getting clothes for to try to track it better,” said Debbie Stephens, an event coordinator.
Vicki Snyder, another event coordinator said the church had twice as much clothing and wares as they’ve ever had. This is in part because the church had a surprise delivery made to them a few days before the distribution day. This group wishes to remain anonymous.
Last year was the first time the church had added hygiene products to their clothing offered. This year, there was so much collected of these products that they were moved from the main room of the church out into the lobby.
“Most of the hygiene products went. We had one small box that we put stuff in that we’re going to take over to the (C-L) school nurse then for kids who need it,” Stephens said.
Snyder also said the church had the school send letters home with children to let their parents know when the distribution day is held.
The extra clothing left over from the day will either be stored until next year, or given to the Methodist Church in Clarion for their youth program. The children take the extra clothing to Pittsburgh as a fundraiser for their program.
“We had no boys underwear left again, and several girl sizes, and absolutely no socks. That’s a thing we definitely need to find to get more of,” Stephens said. “The year before, the bible club at C-L collected for us, and they were going to do it again, but with the virus this year they didn’t get to. That made a difference in how much we had.”
This year also took some extra planning to safely and quickly get people through the building to follow CDC guidelines. There were twice as many volunteers needed for the event this year to help regulate how many people were inside and help walk them through the clothing racks.