BROOKVILLE — Dave Vallosio will be retiring at the end of the year from his position as the Brookville Borough Director of Public Works after holding the position for 30 years.
Vallosio did not attend the council meeting last Tuesday, but his letter of retirement was read by council member Randy Bartley.
“Please accept this as my notice to retire. My last day of work will be Thursday Dec. 31, 2020. It’s been my honor and pleasure to work for the citizens of Brookville,” Vallosio wrote.
The letter was accepted by the council with regret.
Council President Phil Hynes said the council would have to advertise for the position in house first, according to the union contract. He said he believes there are some interested in the position, and it would be turned over to the personnel committee.
Several of the council members expressed their regret at seeing Vallosio go.
“I’m going to be so sad to see Dave Vallosio retire. I think he’s done an exceptional job,” council member Ken King said.
“In my mind, borough government is based on kind of a triad. You’ve got your borough manager, your police chief, and the head of your streets, and they get yelled at more than they get praised. Always when something goes wrong you hear about it, I’m sure, and we’re losing the third wheel of that triad and it’s going to be a lot because of, if nothing else, the institution of knowledge that he possesses of the way the borough works,” Randy Bartley said.
Other personnel
- Rick Park’s term on the Shade Tree Commission is up at the end of this year. He is willing to be reseated on the commission for another five year term. The council approved his reappointment.
- The Code Enforcement Appeal Board opening was advertised, and is a five year term as well. There were two names submitted to fill this opening, and the council voted to give this seat to Judy Anthony.
- There is also an opening on the Planning Commission because one of the members moved outside of the borough. His term was up at the end of the year regardless. This is a five year term as well.
Since this vacancy was the result of a sudden resignation, the council is accepting letters of interest for this position, and did not fill it during the previous council meeting.